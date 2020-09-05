McCABE, Margaret Teresa
(nee Gaffaney):
17.11.1932 - 3.9.2020.
Passed away peacefully at Highfield Lifecare. Wife of the late Patrick Michael. Mother of the late Maryanne Wood. Mother-in-law of Eric. Nana of Nicola and James. Great-nana of Liam and Brooklyn. A service for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2020