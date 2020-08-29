LOWREY,

Margaret Elizabeth:

David, Andrew, and their families, would like to thank those who sent cards and messages after the loss of our much loved mother, mother- in-law, g-ma and great-granny. Special thanks to Dr Richard Price for his devoted care over the years, and to Alan Munro and the Hospice members for the tribute to Mum at their memorial afternoon tea. We will all miss Mum dearly and find comfort in knowing Mum and Dad are now together forever. Please accept this as a personal thank you.



