LOWREY,
Margaret Elizabeth
(nee Baillie):
Passed away peacefully at The Croft on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, aged 95 years. A dearly beloved wife of the late Arch. A devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Christine, Andrew and Judith, and Susan (dec). A treasured grandma and great-granny to her grand and great-grandchildren. The only daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Ollie) Baillie and sister and sister-in-law of Jim (killed in action , Libya 1942), Jack and Mary, Dougald and Nancy (all deceased); Bill and Joyce, Alec and Elvra, Dave and Val (all deceased), and loved by her nieces and nephews.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Messages to 52 Levels Plains Road, RD 5, Timaru. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020