LOWREY,Margaret Elizabeth(nee Baillie):Passed away peacefully at The Croft on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, aged 95 years. A dearly beloved wife of the late Arch. A devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Christine, Andrew and Judith, and Susan (dec). A treasured grandma and great-granny to her grand and great-grandchildren. The only daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Ollie) Baillie and sister and sister-in-law of Jim (killed in action , Libya 1942), Jack and Mary, Dougald and Nancy (all deceased); Bill and Joyce, Alec and Elvra, Dave and Val (all deceased), and loved by her nieces and nephews."Forever in our Hearts"Messages to 52 Levels Plains Road, RD 5, Timaru. A private cremation has been held.