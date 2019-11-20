LITTLE, Margaret (Jean)
(nee McKerchar):
10.3.1924 - 17.11.2019
(Aged 95 years)
With much sadness we announce the death of Jean. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill and loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Rob Foster, Rosemary and Wayne Scarlett, and Donald and Sandy Little. Treasured Grandma of Tim and Isabel, Caroline (Canada), Simon and Emma, Jeremy, Andrew and Katey, Sarah and Nathan, Bridget and Hamish, Hannah and Mark. Great-Grandma of Samuel, Joshua, Emilia, Sophie, Henry, William, Ted, Hollie, Flynn and Pippa. We thank the staff at Elloughton Gardens who have lovingly cared for Jean for the past 6 years and also Dr Fanning. According to Jean's wishes a private family funeral has been held. Messages to 12 McMaster Road, RD17, Fairlie 7987.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 20, 2019