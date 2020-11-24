LANE, Margaret:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on November 23, 2020, with loving family at her side. Loving wife and soulmate of Grant. Cherised Mum and mother-in-law of Jess and Chris Curr (Timaru), and Jeremy (London). Treasured Grandma of Adeline, and Oakley Curr. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance or Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and staff at Timaru Hospital for their care of Margaret. Messages to 2 Hart Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020