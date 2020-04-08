HOBBS,
Margaret Jean (Maggie):
On Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully surrounded with love, our dear mum passed away at Highfield Lifecare, in her 94th year. Maggie was the dearly loved wife of the late Bill Hobbs (Willie), a treasured and cherished mum of Phyllis and Graeme Brookland, Trevor and Dianne, and Colin and Isobel, a fun loving and much loved grandma to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Treasured memories
Love always
Heartfelt thanks to Dr John Fanning for his compassionate and dedicated care of our dear mum. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Highfield Lifecare, Maggie's home for the past 3 years, for the exemplary care and love given to mum. To each and everyone of you, a huge thank you. Thank you also to Gary from Betts for his kindness and understanding at this difficult time. Maggie's ashes will be laid to rest, alongside Willie in the RSA section of the Waimate Cemetery, by her loving family at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 8, 2020