Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Jean (Maggie):

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully surrounded with love, our dear mum passed away at Highfield Lifecare, in her 94th year. Maggie was the dearly loved wife of the late Bill Hobbs (Willie), a treasured and cherished mum of Phyllis and Graeme Brookland, Trevor and Dianne, and Colin and Isobel, a fun loving and much loved grandma to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Treasured memories

Love always

Heartfelt thanks to Dr John Fanning for his compassionate and dedicated care of our dear mum. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Highfield Lifecare, Maggie's home for the past 3 years, for the exemplary care and love given to mum. To each and everyone of you, a huge thank you. Thank you also to Gary from Betts for his kindness and understanding at this difficult time. Maggie's ashes will be laid to rest, alongside Willie in the RSA section of the Waimate Cemetery, by her loving family at a later date.







HOBBS,Margaret Jean (Maggie):On Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully surrounded with love, our dear mum passed away at Highfield Lifecare, in her 94th year. Maggie was the dearly loved wife of the late Bill Hobbs (Willie), a treasured and cherished mum of Phyllis and Graeme Brookland, Trevor and Dianne, and Colin and Isobel, a fun loving and much loved grandma to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Treasured memoriesLove alwaysHeartfelt thanks to Dr John Fanning for his compassionate and dedicated care of our dear mum. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Highfield Lifecare, Maggie's home for the past 3 years, for the exemplary care and love given to mum. To each and everyone of you, a huge thank you. Thank you also to Gary from Betts for his kindness and understanding at this difficult time. Maggie's ashes will be laid to rest, alongside Willie in the RSA section of the Waimate Cemetery, by her loving family at a later date. Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers