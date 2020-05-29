Margaret HALL

Guest Book
  • "I am sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. We were next door..."
    - Ellen ROMANA
  • "I am so sorry to read of your mothers death,she was lovely...."
    - Helen Christie
Service Information
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of the Immaculate Conception
19 Hislop St
Geraldine
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Church of the Immaculate Conception
19 Hislop St
Geraldine
Death Notice

HALL, Margaret Cecelia:
On May 26, 2020, at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine; aged 87 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Mervyn. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Adnan (Adelaide), Janice and Steve (Newcastle), and Nicola and John (England), and loved Grandma of Samuel. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Donald Patrick (dec), Tom and Meren Patrick (Tinwald), John Hall (dec), Arthur (dec) and Edna Hall (Ashburton), Frank and Betty Hall (dec) (Geraldine), and the late Betty and Rex Billingsley (Blenheim). A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Margaret's Rosary will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 19 Hislop St, Geraldine, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by her Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Margaret will then be interred at the Woodbury Cemetery, followed by an afternoon tea at the Woodbury Hall. Garden flowers only. Messages to the Hall family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2020
