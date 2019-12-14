GEELS, Margaret Mary:
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 10, 2019, at the Croft Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Henk, dearly loved mum of Deborah and Joe, John and Mandy, Martin and Leeann, Paul and Gail, Megan and Tom, Kellie and Martin, Richard and Tess, and Jacqueline, and loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with Margaret's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 32 Lagoon Drive, Normanby 7971.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019