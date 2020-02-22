FITZGERALD, Margaret Rose
(nee Gazzard):
Passed away in Nelson in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward William Fitzgerald. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Helen Jenkins (Nelson) and the late Ted Jenkins. Much loved grandma and great- grandmother. A very special thank you for the wonderful care given to Margaret at Summerset in the Sun, Nelson and Marsden House Funeral Services, Nelson. Messages may be sent to Helen Jenkins, 2/6 Hobhouse Street, Stoke, Nelson. A private family celebration of Margaret's life has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 22, 2020