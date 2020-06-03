Margaret FASHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret FASHER.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Stephen's Anglican Church
11 Kirke Street
Fairlie
View Map
Death Notice

FASHER,
Margaret Anne (Anne):
At her home in Fairlie, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, aged 77. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Lisa, Brian and Naoko, treasured Granny of Sean; Amelia, James, and Connor. A service for Anne will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 11 Kirke Street, Fairlie, on Thursday, June 4, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend Anne's service, please phone and register with family on 021547381. Messages to the Fasher family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.