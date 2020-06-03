FASHER,
Margaret Anne (Anne):
At her home in Fairlie, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, aged 77. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Lisa, Brian and Naoko, treasured Granny of Sean; Amelia, James, and Connor. A service for Anne will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 11 Kirke Street, Fairlie, on Thursday, June 4, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend Anne's service, please phone and register with family on 021547381. Messages to the Fasher family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 3, 2020