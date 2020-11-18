DYER, Margaret:
26.06.1920 - 18.11.2019
Remembering a loving, caring, gracious and generous lady, who was always committed to her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Tom, loved mother and mother-in-law of Rose and Phil, James and Pam; treasured grandmother of Paul and Kattis, Kate and Aaron, Lucy and Hayden, Anna and Ben; and great-grandmother of Emilie, Zoe, Harry, Ellie, Tom, Georgie, and Nina.
Always in our thoughts,
you are forever loved
and missed so much.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 18, 2020