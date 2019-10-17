Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heartland Funerals 22 Arthur Street Timaru , Canterbury 60613 (080)-043-2785 Death Notice



Margaret Isobel (nee Nind):

1934 - 2019

On the evening of October 14, 2019, at Timaru Hospital, our wee mum peacefully passed on. Beloved wife of the late HCR (Jim) Dale. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jill and James Daly (Springbrook), Robyn and Paul Williams (Blenheim), Nicky Stevenson and Duncan O'Keefe (Pegasus). Adored by her grandchildren and their partners Michael and Bianca, Tim and Tatiana, Angus and Lucy, Finn and Harriet, Todd and Bart, Laura and Chelon. Adored and adoring great-grandmother of little James. Loved daughter of Horace and Annie Nind. Sister and sister-in-law of Graeme and Pat Nind, Bryan Nind, and Rae and Les Wilson (all deceased). Loved aunt of Viv and the late Uday Raj and the late Steph Wilson, Liz and Kevin Birch, Barbara Nind, Daphne and Alan Armstrong, and David Nind, also her wider family. At Margaret's request a private funeral will be held. Messages to 66 O'Brien's Road, RD 2 Timaru 7972.

"That big smile will beam on in our hearts forever"







DALE,Margaret Isobel (nee Nind):1934 - 2019On the evening of October 14, 2019, at Timaru Hospital, our wee mum peacefully passed on. Beloved wife of the late HCR (Jim) Dale. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jill and James Daly (Springbrook), Robyn and Paul Williams (Blenheim), Nicky Stevenson and Duncan O'Keefe (Pegasus). Adored by her grandchildren and their partners Michael and Bianca, Tim and Tatiana, Angus and Lucy, Finn and Harriet, Todd and Bart, Laura and Chelon. Adored and adoring great-grandmother of little James. Loved daughter of Horace and Annie Nind. Sister and sister-in-law of Graeme and Pat Nind, Bryan Nind, and Rae and Les Wilson (all deceased). Loved aunt of Viv and the late Uday Raj and the late Steph Wilson, Liz and Kevin Birch, Barbara Nind, Daphne and Alan Armstrong, and David Nind, also her wider family. At Margaret's request a private funeral will be held. Messages to 66 O'Brien's Road, RD 2 Timaru 7972."That big smile will beam on in our hearts forever" Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers