DALE,
Margaret Isobel (nee Nind):
1934 - 2019
On the evening of October 14, 2019, at Timaru Hospital, our wee mum peacefully passed on. Beloved wife of the late HCR (Jim) Dale. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jill and James Daly (Springbrook), Robyn and Paul Williams (Blenheim), Nicky Stevenson and Duncan O'Keefe (Pegasus). Adored by her grandchildren and their partners Michael and Bianca, Tim and Tatiana, Angus and Lucy, Finn and Harriet, Todd and Bart, Laura and Chelon. Adored and adoring great-grandmother of little James. Loved daughter of Horace and Annie Nind. Sister and sister-in-law of Graeme and Pat Nind, Bryan Nind, and Rae and Les Wilson (all deceased). Loved aunt of Viv and the late Uday Raj and the late Steph Wilson, Liz and Kevin Birch, Barbara Nind, Daphne and Alan Armstrong, and David Nind, also her wider family. At Margaret's request a private funeral will be held. Messages to 66 O'Brien's Road, RD 2 Timaru 7972.
"That big smile will beam on in our hearts forever"
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019