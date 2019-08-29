BROWN, Margaret Robina:
Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family at Lister Home on August 27, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joneen and Mark, and Alex. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Liz and Terry. Grandmother of Karen (Christchurch), Amelia (England), and James (Australia). A memorial service celebrating the life of Margaret will be held at the Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John St, Waimate, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Brown Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019