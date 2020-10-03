SCOTT,
Malcolm George (Scotty):
On October 1, 2020, passed away peacefully at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Val, and Myles and Marie, and loved Grandad of Michelle and Rodney, and Thomas; Harry, and Maddie, and great-Grandad to Skyla, and Van. Messages to the Scott Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to the staff of Radius for their loving care of Malcolm. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, October 6, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020