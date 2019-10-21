RAE,
Mabel Elizabeth (Mabs):
On October 19, 2019, peacefully at home, Ashburton. Aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ian. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Jill, Roger and Cheryl, Gary and Jo, and Andrew and Tammy. Dearest Gran of Adam; Natasha and Gavin, Dan; Ben and Gabrielle, Charlotte, Bridget, Matthew; Melissa and Jared, Timothy and Jodie, James, Nicola and Jaime, and Sarah and Sam. Dearly loved great-Gran of Finn; Aubree; Evelyn, and Cyril; Thalia, Marshall, and Izak; Cleo; Laylah, Maia, and Piper, and Mason. Messages to 1/25 Charlesworth Drive, Ashburton 7700. A service to celebrate Mabs life will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Friday, October 25, commencing at 1.30pm. A private family interment will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019