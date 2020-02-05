Lynette ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss Shelly and family, Condolences..."
    - Joylyn Keen
  • "So sorry for your loss. Fond memories of Your mum from..."
    - Katrina Voice
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lascelles Hall
17 Wilson Street (behind the Church)
View Map
Death Notice

ROBINSON,
Lynette Jane (Molly):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home in Timaru, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A much loved and adored wife of Buck, and a cherished mother of Shane and Janine, Nigel, and Shelley. An extra special nana of Mikaela; Stella, and Journey. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and Clarrie Day, and sister and sister-in-law of John and Karen (both deceased), Karen Lilley (dec), Suzanne and Ernie Andrew, Debbie and Errol Scott, and Vicky and Wally Guise. Messages to 44B Elizabeth Street, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Molly's life will be held the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Friday, February 7 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street).

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.