ROBINSON,
Lynette Jane (Molly):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home in Timaru, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A much loved and adored wife of Buck, and a cherished mother of Shane and Janine, Nigel, and Shelley. An extra special nana of Mikaela; Stella, and Journey. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and Clarrie Day, and sister and sister-in-law of John and Karen (both deceased), Karen Lilley (dec), Suzanne and Ernie Andrew, Debbie and Errol Scott, and Vicky and Wally Guise. Messages to 44B Elizabeth Street, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Molly's life will be held the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Friday, February 7 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street).
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 5, 2020