DONALDSON,
Lynette Fay (Lyn):
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Hospice South Canterbury, with her son by her side. Dearly loved daughter of Howard and Ruth Ireton, devoted and loving mum of Leana (deceased), Julian and Hayley, treasured Nannie Lyn of Mackenzie, and Neve, loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell (deceased) and Beryl, Richard and Jess, Jayne and Mark, Dave and Steph, and Annette, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Lyn will be held at Sopheze On The Bay on Saturday, July 18, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Donaldson Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 11 to July 15, 2020