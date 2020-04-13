DONALDSON, Lynette Fay:
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, at South Canterbury Hospice, with her son by her side. Dearly loved daughter of Howard and Ruth Ireton, devoted and loving mum of Leana (deceased), Julian and Hayley, treasured Nannie Lyn of Mackenzie, and Neve, loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell (deceased) and Beryl, Richard and Jess, Jayne and Mark, Dave and Steph, and Annette and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation for Lyn will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Donaldson Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 13, 2020