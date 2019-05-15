SHEARER, Lyall Edwin:
Peacefully surrounded by family, on May 14, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor, proud father of Amelia and Mark Dale, Lauren and Jeremy Langford, Blair and Rose, adored "Lyall" of George, Alice, Ben, and Victoria; Alexia, Sylvie, and Arthur; Annabel, Charlotte, and Harrison. Son of the late Peter and Doreen and loyal brother of Peter, Grant, and Craig and their families. A celebration of Lyall's life will be held at Sopheze On The Bay, Caroline Bay, Timaru, on Saturday, May 18, at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Messages to the Shearer family, c/o PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2019