Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy, Louise was a valued and loved member..."
    - Lynn Stratford
  • "Ronnie and family please accept our deepest sympathy on..."
  • "to Ronald and family so sorry unable to be with you at this..."
    - fatih morrison
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
Death Notice

STEWART, Louise Ellen:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Ronnie and Aroha. Loved nana of Duncan. Dearly loved by all her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. A service for Louise will be held at The Geraldine Funeral Service Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers and Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: 6 Harris St, Geraldine.
"Moe mai ra - Sleep in peace"

Published in Timaru Herald on June 8, 2020
