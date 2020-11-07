MILLS, Louise Elizabeth:
On November 4, 2020, in Wellington Hospital where she gallantly fought a 7-week battle. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Julie (Greytown) and Hugh (New Plymouth), and granddaughter of the late Tom and Edna Osborne. Totally loved little sis and sis-in-law of Caroline and Tracey (Melbourne), and Sarah and Julian (Singapore). The coolest Aunty of Janick and Alex (Singapore). Loved by her partner Jason (Titahi Bay) and his parents Vicky and Wayne. Family meant the world to Lou and so did her friends, who loved her for her kindness, her loyalty, her wonderful strength of character and her dry sense of humour. Our beautiful Lou will be deeply missed.
"One life lived;
many lives touched."
A celebration of Lou's life will be held at The Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Monday, November 9, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Please bring a single flower stem from your garden to go with Lou and a small donation to Wellington SPCA in her memory would be appreciated. Lou's service will be livestreamed and please email [email protected] for link details should you not be able to attend. Messages can be sent to "The family of Louise Mills" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 7, 2020