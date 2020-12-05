SPROSEN, Lorraine:

24.1.1926 - 5.12.2016

Many years ago you gave me a small rock/stone painted with a bit of glitter and paua shell,

I am sure this was your own handwork not purchased.

Inscribed on it was "Memories of you are mine to treasure".

Loving memories never die, as years roll on and days pass by,

In our hearts a memory is kept, of ones we loved and will never forget.

Today I treasure that little rock and it brings back many beautiful memories of you.

I love you mum and we will see each other in another life.

- Rebecca



