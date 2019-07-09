MERRITT, Lorna Joyce:
Sadly passed away on July 7, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of John, Ricky and Sharon, Bob and Nicky, and Patrea and Simon Rawson. Dearly loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. A service celebrating Lorna's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 48 Maltby Avenue, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 9 to July 10, 2019