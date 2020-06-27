Guest Book View Sign Service Information Betts Funeral Services Limited 33 North Street Timaru , Canterbury 036884033 Service 11:30 a.m. Death Notice



(formerly Andrew,

nee Hosking):

27.09.1959 - 25.06.2020

Peacefully passed surrounded by her special loved ones. Loved wife of Wayne, mum and mum-in-law of Tania and Kyle, stepmum and mum-in-law of Vanessa and Nick, and Amy. Adored Nan of Cade and Elsa, Mya and Ben, Tane, and Charlie. Little Nan of Aroha. Stepnan of Patrick and G'Nan of Hudson. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Bill and Betty Hosking, youngest sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Yvonne Hosking, Sharyn (deceased) and Murray Cague, Kevin Hosking, Anthony Hosking (deceased), and Beverly Curtis. Loved Aunt Lou to her many nieces and nephews. Lois will be at 3a Melton Street, for the next 5 days for anyone that would like to share some memories and have a yarn. A special heartfelt thanks to Dr Richard Price, Dr Frances Price, Dr Alan Roberts, Dr Scott Millar and the team at Timaru Hospital Emergancy Department, Fiona, Staff at the Hospice, the SC Cancer Society. In leiu of flowers Lois would like donations made to the SPCA and Cancer Society. Service will be at Betts on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.30am, followed by a private farewell at the crematorium. Messages to 3a Melton Street, or 8 Helings Street, Timaru.







GOLIGHTLY, Lois Teresa(formerly Andrew,nee Hosking):27.09.1959 - 25.06.2020Peacefully passed surrounded by her special loved ones. Loved wife of Wayne, mum and mum-in-law of Tania and Kyle, stepmum and mum-in-law of Vanessa and Nick, and Amy. Adored Nan of Cade and Elsa, Mya and Ben, Tane, and Charlie. Little Nan of Aroha. Stepnan of Patrick and G'Nan of Hudson. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Bill and Betty Hosking, youngest sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Yvonne Hosking, Sharyn (deceased) and Murray Cague, Kevin Hosking, Anthony Hosking (deceased), and Beverly Curtis. Loved Aunt Lou to her many nieces and nephews. Lois will be at 3a Melton Street, for the next 5 days for anyone that would like to share some memories and have a yarn. A special heartfelt thanks to Dr Richard Price, Dr Frances Price, Dr Alan Roberts, Dr Scott Millar and the team at Timaru Hospital Emergancy Department, Fiona, Staff at the Hospice, the SC Cancer Society. In leiu of flowers Lois would like donations made to the SPCA and Cancer Society. Service will be at Betts on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.30am, followed by a private farewell at the crematorium. Messages to 3a Melton Street, or 8 Helings Street, Timaru. Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers