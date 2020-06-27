GOLIGHTLY, Lois Teresa
(formerly Andrew,
nee Hosking):
27.09.1959 - 25.06.2020
Peacefully passed surrounded by her special loved ones. Loved wife of Wayne, mum and mum-in-law of Tania and Kyle, stepmum and mum-in-law of Vanessa and Nick, and Amy. Adored Nan of Cade and Elsa, Mya and Ben, Tane, and Charlie. Little Nan of Aroha. Stepnan of Patrick and G'Nan of Hudson. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Bill and Betty Hosking, youngest sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Yvonne Hosking, Sharyn (deceased) and Murray Cague, Kevin Hosking, Anthony Hosking (deceased), and Beverly Curtis. Loved Aunt Lou to her many nieces and nephews. Lois will be at 3a Melton Street, for the next 5 days for anyone that would like to share some memories and have a yarn. A special heartfelt thanks to Dr Richard Price, Dr Frances Price, Dr Alan Roberts, Dr Scott Millar and the team at Timaru Hospital Emergancy Department, Fiona, Staff at the Hospice, the SC Cancer Society. In leiu of flowers Lois would like donations made to the SPCA and Cancer Society. Service will be at Betts on Wednesday, July 1, at 11.30am, followed by a private farewell at the crematorium. Messages to 3a Melton Street, or 8 Helings Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020