BISHOP, Lloyd Clarence:
Passed peacefully with his family around him, on July 20, 2019; aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Freda for 56 years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Lyn and Simon, Marilyn and John, and Pam and Bevin. Cherished grandad of Michael and Casey, Shaun, (the late Sarah); Emma and Ben, Daniel and Georgia; and Holly. Special great-grandfather of Hayley. A service to remember Lloyd's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Manse St, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Waimate Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 176 High Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019