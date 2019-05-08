TIMMINGS,
Lionel Frederick:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Glenwood Home, in his 89th year. Husband of the late Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Lynda, Craig and Toni. Loved grandfather to his grandchildren. Much respected to many.
R.I.P.
A service to celebrate Lionel's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 25 Cain St, Parkside, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019