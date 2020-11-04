ROY, Lindsay James:
Tragically as a result of an accident, aged 52 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Victoria, cherished Dad of Jessica and Nicholas, loved son of Shirley and the late Kevin Roy, loved brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm and Lesley Roy (Albury), Pauline and Malcolm White (Longridge North), loved son-in-law of Joanne and the late Roger Bamford (Christchurch), brother-in-law of Fleur and Alex Macpherson (Christchurch), and special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A great friend and member of the community. A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in the Riversdale Community Centre, 73 Newcastle Street, on Saturday, 7 November 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Riverdale Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 87, Riversdale 9744.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 4, 2020