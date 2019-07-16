NICHOLL, Lindsay Anne:
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, passed away peacefully at Matua Radius Rest Home. Beloved wife of the late Duncan, and much loved mother to Julianne Ladyman, Cynthia Lawrence, Marie Battermann, Christine Watt, David Nicholl and Helen Conway. Grandmother and Oma of Natasja, Sabrina, Mia, Celina, George, Peter, Michael, Cade, Marsha, Marika, Lili, Adam and Alex. Also missed dearly by her 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday, July 17, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Nicholl Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 16, 2019