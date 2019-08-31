GALLOWAY, Lindsay:
22.11.1931 - 20.08.2019
At Christchurch after a long and fulfilling life. Dedicated husband of the late Betty, loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Anne, Rod and Lynn, Rachel and Andrew Heslop. Loved Pop of Matthew, Sam and Megan; Catherine, David and Emily; Michael, Jonathan and Laura. Old Pop to Lila, Bella and Smith; Jesse, Calla, Nico, Oliver, Boh, Jackson, Fletcher, and Huxley.
"Miss you at the
chocolate wheel Pop".
Messages to the Galloway family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate a life well lived was held last week.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 31, 2019