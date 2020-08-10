STEVENSON, Lillian Ellen:
Peacefully at home in Temuka on August 7, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Tom, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and Michael Reddy (Dunedin). Much loved sister of Evelyn Flowers, and the late Noeline Blogg. Messages to: c/- The Stevenson Family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Temuka would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Lillian will be held at St Peter's Church, Dyson Street, Temuka, on Wednesday, August 12, at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2020