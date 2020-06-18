TOWLER,
Leslie Ernest (Les):
Peacefully at Glenwood Home, Timaru, on June 17, 2020; aged 95 years. Loving husband of Josie. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Yasuyo, Suzanne (dec) and Don Law, and Paul and Jeanette. Loving Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces, and special friend of Lois. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Towler Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 4092.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 18, 2020