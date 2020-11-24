Leslie RAMBLE

RAMBLE,
Leslie James (Les):
898848, Sgt, 1st Btn NZ Reg (Malaya 1961-1963). On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, with Myrtle by his side; in his 82nd year. Dearly beloved husband of Myrtle, and the late Edna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Rex Phillips (Timaru), and Joan Dellow (Timaru). A loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephew. Special thanks to the management and staff of Radius Fulton Care Centre for their loving care of Les. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Thursday, November 26, followed by private cremation. Flowers are respectfully declined. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 30B Tedder Street, St Kilda, Dunedin 9012.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
