David, Janet, Michael and their families would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to family and friends for all their kindness and support for attending Les' funeral service and the many cards, visits, flowers and baking. Special thanks to Father Jolly, Jo Metcalf Memory Funerals for her exceptional guidance and caring services. A special thank you also to the members of the Temuka and Timaru Fire Brigades, the many Fire and Emergency staff and members for their guard of honour at Dad's last call. To our relatives and friends from near and far and the friendly staff at Highfield Rest Home, Timaru Hospital, Dr Ram Vara and staff for their loving care of Dad. We will be forever grateful. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks and appreciation.



