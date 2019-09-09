McGILLEN, Leslie Joseph:
at Highfield Lifecare, Timaru, on Friday, September 6, 2019, eleven days shy of his 84th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine, dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Dave and Tania, Janet and Steve, and Mike and Lucy. Loved Grandad of Dana; Stacey and Andrew, Todd and Sonia; Mark and Tara, and Phil and Josefina, and Great-Grandad "Wez" of Bridie, and Ryan; Kaiden, and Hudson; Aleeah, and Maddison. Messages to: The McGillen Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Thursday, September 12 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019