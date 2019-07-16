HUNTER,
Leslie Ewen (Jock):
12.12.1942 - 11.07.2019
Peacefully in Christchurch. Loved Dad of Deborah, Brett, Kristen (dec), Kerrin and Scott, and father-in-law of Nicola. Loved granddad Jock of Daniel, Tyler, Brodie, Keegan, Tayla, Madison, Sabine, Sienna, and Bobbie-Rayne, and great-granddad of Violet. Loved son of Kitty Hunter and Ewen Hanna, and stepson of Reg Hunter (all deceased). Loved brother of Kathy, Reg, Colin and Maree, and a loved uncle and great-uncle Jock. At Jock's request, a private service has been held. Message c/- 111 Otipua Road, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 16, 2019