HARDIE, Leslie:
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020; supported by all his family. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Georgie. Dearly loved father of Diane, Karen, Sandra, and Denise, and father-in-law of Steve, Tim, and Russell. Loved grandad of Cara and Tristin, Liam and Rachel, Mathew and Nikki, Sam and Jorden, and Ella, and great-grandad of Lochie. According to Les's wishes, a private cremation and family memorial is to be held. Messages to the Hardie family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 5, 2020