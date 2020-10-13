DAVIDSON,
Leslie John (John, JD):
Passed peacefully at his home on October 11, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. Loved husband and soulmate of Karen. Father of Ruth, and Sarah. Loved stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Simon, Carol and Mark Diehl, and Daniel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Irwin and Deb, Gordon and Cath, Andrew (dec) and Marilyn Gray, Allison and Barry Golding, and Larraine Ross. Loved JD of Hannah, Amy, and Zoe. Respected and loved friend of many. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street Waimate, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. Special thank you to the Waimate Medical Centre, Dr Lockley, practice nurse Wendy and the district nurses. Messages to 34 Augustine Street, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 13, 2020