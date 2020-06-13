THIN, Lesley Forbes (Les):
Peacefully on his own terms on June 12, 2020, at Highfield Lifecare, after a brave battle during the isolation period and with his eldest granddaughter at his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Edna. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Warren and Sharon (Chch) and Denis and his wife, Karyn (Temuka). Loved Pop of De-Anne, Hayden, Jennah; and their mother, Sue; and Sascha, and cherished Pop to Holly, Bella, Liam, Blake; Henry and Elizabeth. A service to celebrate Les's life will be at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by an interment at Timaru Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr Fanning and the wonderful staff at Highfield Lifecare for their care of Les and his family during this difficult time. Messages to Thin Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 13 to June 15, 2020