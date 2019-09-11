Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade
Life member
Les McGillen
A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Thursday,
12th September at 1.00pm,
followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery.
Fire and Emergency personnel are to wear undress uniform with medals (no caps).
All members, life members and ex members, please assemble at the Fire Station 12midday on Thursday.
Richard Webb
Chief Fire Officer
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 11, 2019