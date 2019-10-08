GREY, Leone (née Watson):
Passed away peacefully in Auckland surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 5, 2019, aged 101. Loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved Mum of Gwynifer and Gavin, John and Carolyn, Ross (deceased), and Rosalind and Morris. Adored Nana of Lisa, Megan, Jennifer, Simon, Julian, Michael, Sarah, Samuel, and treasured Great-Grandmother of Joseph, Benjamin, Georgia, Chloe, Darcy, Amelia, Joshua, Otis, Isabelle, Hugo, Emelia and Elsie.
"Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you!"
Much gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Croft (Timaru) and Remuera Care Home. A celebration of Leone's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to Gwyn Douglas, PO Box 37983, Parnell Auckland 1052.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 8, 2019