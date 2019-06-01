CARTER, Leonard (Len):
RNZASC/RNZCT Y40801 WO2 Passed away at his home in Cave on Monday, May 27, 2019, aged 73 years. Cherished husband of the late Lorna, and a beloved friend of Beverley. A loving father and father-in-law of Robyn and Kelly Slade (Hastings), Brent (Napier), Aaron (Australia), and the late Scott, and a devoted granddad to his 5 grandchildren. A respected brother and brother-in-law of the late Sally, Bill and Giulia (Australia), Libby and David Morris (Australia). A lifelong friend of Jenny and Neil Rawcliffe, and a loyal friend to Rex, Joan, and many others. Messages to 1069 Cleland Road, Totara Valley, RD 12, Pleasant Point 7903. At Len's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 1, 2019