HAND, Leo Joseph:
Passed away surrounded by his family at Glenwood Home, Timaru on November 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Noreen. Treasured father and father-in-law of Paula and Greg McMecking (Timaru), Stephanie and Jason Kitto (Lincoln), Maria and Roy De Cort (Clyde). Loved Grandad/Poppa of Megan De Cort, Samantha McMecking, Saul and Meisha Kitto. A service celebrating Leo's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Glenwood Home would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hand Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 4, 2019