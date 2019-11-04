Leo HAND

Guest Book
  • "leo was a great workmate, at Smithfield wool dept, I..."
    - Barry Valentine
  • "A great and Humble Man has gone to his REST. Will miss you..."
    - Terry Kennedy
  • "Well done Leo Well done We will miss our friendship as..."
    - Francis n Sue Sullivan
  • "HAND, Leo Joseph: Loved brother of Claire Cosgrove, and..."
    - Leo HAND
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

HAND, Leo Joseph:
Passed away surrounded by his family at Glenwood Home, Timaru on November 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Noreen. Treasured father and father-in-law of Paula and Greg McMecking (Timaru), Stephanie and Jason Kitto (Lincoln), Maria and Roy De Cort (Clyde). Loved Grandad/Poppa of Megan De Cort, Samantha McMecking, Saul and Meisha Kitto. A service celebrating Leo's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Glenwood Home would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hand Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
