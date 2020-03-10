TOWLER, Leeanne Sarah:
After a short illness, peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on March 7, 2020. Loving partner of Simon Matson, and K9 mum of Chilli and Colin. Loved daughter of Paul and Jeanette. Cherished sister of Lisa and buddy of Scottwah. A service to celebrate Leeanne's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Towler Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 4092.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 10, 2020