  • "You are a good neighbour to us. Val is wàiting for you..."
    - Joe Calleja
BADHAM, Lawson:
(first born of Howard and Sarah). Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Monday, July 8, 2019, with Irene keeping him company. Dearly loved husband of the late Val, loved dad of Martin and Linda, Irene and Jim, Fran, Trevor and Janet, granddad of Jarred, and Libby, Ashleigh, Karina, Jack, and great-grandy of Tia, Ayda, and Zari. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mon for her wonderful support. At Lawson's request a private service has been held. Messages to
35 Faringdon Boulevard, Rolleston 7615.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2019
