OMELVENA, Lawrence
MacKenzie (Lawrie):
Peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Val for over 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Peter Small (Timaru), and Trevor (Auckland). Proud and much loved Grandad of Sam Small and his partner, Emma. Loved brother of Donald Omelvena, and brother-in-law of Audrey and Colin Skinner and Dot Hart. Special and respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Radius Elloughton Gardens staff for their compassion, care and kindness during Lawrie's final weeks. A service will be held to honour Lawrie, at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to: Lynette Small, 581 Bristol Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 14, 2020