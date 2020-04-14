CHANDLER, Laurie:

14.4.2019

Sadly passed away 1 year ago today.

The moment that you left us our hearts were split in two,

One side was filled with memories the other side died with you.

We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks.

Missing you is a heartache that never goes away,

We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain.

You see life has gone on without you Dad,

But will never be the same.

Mum is with you now.

Forever loved and missed.

- Debbie, Laurie, Cathy, Neil and families.



