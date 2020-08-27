PITHIE,
Laurence James (Laurie):
On August 23, 2020, peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kathie. Much loved father, father-in-law and Grandad of Pam and Tim Eaden, Ashleigh and Darcy, and Brad; Leanne and Dennis Mably, Ben and Tania, and Mark and Ashley; Raewyn and Stu Gray, Todd, Cameron and Bailey; Kelvyn and Rachel, Hannah and Sam. He will be dearly missed. Thank you to Dr Sparks and the staff of AAU and Ward 1 of Ashburton Hospital for their loving care of Laurie. Messages to the Pithie Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. At Laurie's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 27, 2020