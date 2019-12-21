VOICE,
Larry Frederick Seon:
Passed away suddenly on December 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lois Anne Voice, and loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and Peter, Lyn and Pete, Kay, Tony and Joanne, Jackie and Terry (Australia). Stepfather to Sharon Hogan, Murray, Rob and Graham MacKenzie. A loving Grandad and Great- Grandad. I'm going to miss you, my friend. Rest in Peace. Loey. According to Larry's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 42 Birkett Street, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 21, 2019