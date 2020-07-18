O'ROURKE, Lance Thomas:
On July 15, 2020, Lance decided it was time to leave us and go to 'The other room'. He was a much loved and devoted husband to Karen. Best dad to Stephanie and Abbe. Adored Grandad to Hannah, Harry, Toby, Jasper, Alaska and Roam. Loved and respected friend to Peter and Chris Martin and David Taylor. Best buddy to his many wonderful friends. Our special thanks to the Timaru Oncology department and Tania Kemp and her team at the Pleasant Point Medical Centre. A service to celebrate Lance's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The O'Rourke Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020