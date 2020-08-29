O'ROURKE, Lance:
Karen, Stephanie and Abbe, and families, would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for their kind wishes, beautiful flowers, cards, and food on the passing of our wonderful, brave husband, father and granddad. A special thanks to Lance's awesome friends who supported him before and throughout his illness. These times were very special to him. A special thank you to everyone that attended Lance's funeral, WOW and there were many.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 29, 2020